NY State Agencies Prepare For Thunderstorms, Possibility Of Flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has cautioned residents as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the state, including areas that experienced flooding recently.

Hochul said the storms are expected to mainly impact the Hudson Valley, New York City, parts of western Long Island, and the Capital Region from the late afternoon through the evening hours of Wednesday, Sept 8. (See the image above.)

Flash flood watches were issued for Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

Isolated tornadoes could also form as the storm moves across the state, she said.

State agencies were also directed to prepare for the coastal impacts of Hurricane Larry, which is expected to cause swells along the East Coast and may impact New York's shorelines later this week.

"We witnessed the painful devastation left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and, out of an abundance of caution, we are now keeping a close eye on this week's storms and any potential impacts they may cause across New York," Hochul said. "I am urging New Yorkers to prepare for any inclement weather that may head our way and monitor local forecasts."

The state also recommended that residents keep the following severe weather safety tips in mind:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a "family escape" plan, and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

