Breaking News: Here's Latest On Storm System Bringing First Widespread Snowfall To Region
News

NY Sees New Increase In Flu Cases: Here Are Counties Most Affected

A breakdown of flu activity in each of the state's counties. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Health

With all eyes concentrating on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, flu season has quietly snuck up on New Yorkers, where flu is being categorized as "widespread." 

In the latest update from the Department of Health, New York recorded 1,133 cases of influenza out of more than 46,000 tests that were conducted, marking the “second week that widespread activity has been reported following one week of regional activity.”

According to health officials, 47 counties reported cases of influenza, with just one having none.

The hardest-hit areas, with more than 10 cases per 100,000 population, are in order by county:

  • Orange;
  • Nassau;
  • Westchester;
  • Putnam;
  • Delaware;
  • Otsego;
  • Rockland;
  • Warren;
  • Essex;
  • Otsego;
  • Cortland;
  • Tompkins;
  • Onondaga;
  • Schuyler;
  • Cattaraugus.

In downstate New York, Suffolk, Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties reported between five and 9.99 cases per 100,000 population.

Statewide, there are now 78 patients being treated for laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, a 152 percent increase from the previous update from the Department of Health.

No influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported so far during the current flu season.

A breakdown of confirmed cases of the flu, by age group during the 2021-22 season:

  • 0-4: 489;
  • 5-17: 694;
  • 18-49: 2,104;
  • 50-64: 226;
  • 65+: 185.

The Department of Health estimates that flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the United States and several deaths. Of those illnesses, an estimated 9 percent were hospitalized.

According to the CDC, the flu infects the respiratory tract. “As the infection progresses, the body’s immune system responds to fight the virus.

"This results in inflammation that can trigger respiratory symptoms such as a cough and sore throat. The immune system response can also trigger fever and cause muscle or body aches.

"When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, they can spread influenza viruses in respiratory droplets to people who are nearby.

"People might also get flu by touching a contaminated surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.”

The complete latest update on influenza in New York State from the Department of Health can be found here.

