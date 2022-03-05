NY Officials Announce Addition Of 1,200 Acres To Three Hudson Valley State Parks

New York officials announced that a total of about 1,200 acres of parkland will be added to three state parks in the Hudson Valley.

According to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, March 3, the new parkland will be added to Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve in Dutchess and Putnam counties, Schunnemunk State Park in Orange County, and Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park in Putnam County.

Hochul said $9.7 million in funds from the state's Environmental Protection Fund and the federal Highlands Conservation Act Fund were used to purchase the properties.

Officials said 946 acres will be added to Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and 179 acres to Schunnemunk State Park.

Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park will have a new 33-acre property that provides greater access to the adjacent Appalachian Trail.

"One of my favorite pastimes is exploring the different activities and stunning views at our state parks, and with this expansion we will have even more beautiful views and trails for New Yorkers to experience," Hochul said. "Preserving open space and expanding our parks also helps to protect the environment, create new access for outdoor recreation, and boosts the local economy. Our State Parks are some of New York's greatest natural treasures - and I'm excited to expand access to the great outdoors for future generations."

State officials said the new land includes 926 acres of the Scofield Ridge and a 20-acre parcel to create a connection between Arden Point on the Hudson River with the rest of Hudson Highlands State Park.

The 176-acre property in Cornwall will be used to expand trail connections in Orange County, and it also includes a significant portion of wetlands in the Moodna Creek.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.