NY Nursing Home Employee Sexually Assaulted Resident, Boss Covered Up Crime, DA Says

A former employee at a New York nursing home accused of sexually assaulting a resident had multiple complaints against him, yet his boss actively worked to conceal his abuse, prosecutors allege.

The assault occurred at Long Island’s Fulton Commons Care Center, located in East Meadow, according to an indictment announced by Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Prosecutors said Daniel Persaud, a former licensed practical nurse at Fulton Commons, sexually assaulted a female resident in the fall of 2020.

According to the indictment, the facility’s director of nursing, Carol Frawley, later intentionally lied on internal records instead of accurately reporting the multiple complaints that were made against Persaud by residents and staff.

Frawley also never reported the complaints to the New York State Department of Health, as is required by law whenever staff believe that a resident has been abused, mistreated, or neglected, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that Frawley and Fulton Commons endangered the residents in their care by not taking disciplinary action against Persaud.

“The charges against Daniel Persaud and Carol Frawley are disturbing and appalling, and that those tasked with the care of our most vulnerable could cause such harm violates the trust New Yorkers are expected to have in nursing homes,” Attorney General James said.

“Fulton Commons, Frawley, and Persaud allegedly committed horrific abuses against a resident and knowingly hid those actions. These heinous crimes will not go unchecked — and my office will ensure these individuals are held accountable.”

A Nassau County grand jury charged Persaud with multiple crimes, including sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, as well as willful violation of public health laws and forcible touching.

The grand jury charged Frawley with two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, multiple counts of falsifying business records, and willful violation of public health laws.

Both defendants were arraigned in Nassau County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

They, along with a representative from Fulton Commons, are due back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Attorney General James encouraged those who suspect nursing home abuse to file a confidential complaint online or call (833) 249-8499.

