NY Man Wins $10M Lottery Prize For Second Time

A New York man is celebrating after winning a $10 million New York Lottery prize for the second time.

Long Island resident Juan Hernandez, of Nassau County, claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the New York Lottery on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Uniondale resident previously won a $10 million prize in 2019 from the lottery's $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket, NY Lottery reported.

He told NY Lottery he's "still trying to spend" his prize from 2019.

He received his latest prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

His most recent winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, which is located at 150 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead, NY Lottery reported.

