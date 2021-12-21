Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Sex Crimes
News

NY Man Shares Big Plans After Winning $2 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ibrahima Bah
Ibrahima Bah Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a $2,000,000 lottery prize, and he shared what he plans to do with his winnings.

Ibrahima Bah, of the Bronx, told the New York Lottery he has big plans for his winning prize, saying his first plan is to buy a house.

Bah won the Powerplay second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, Nov. 17 Powerball drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

He received his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $1,217,802 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at NY Famous Deli, located at 1683 E 172 St. in the Bronx, NY Lottery reported.

