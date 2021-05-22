Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: FBI Interviews Top NY Pol In Probe Of Cuomo Nursing Home Coverup, Book Deal, New Report Says
News

NY Man Nabbed For Role In Capitol Riot After Showing Video At Dentist's Office, FBI Says

Zak Failla
Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Photo Credit: Department of Justice
Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Photo Credit: Department of Justice
A New York man was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol after being heard showing off videos of the pro-Trump riot at an upstate dentist’s office, according to the FBI.

Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, was arrested this week and accused of taking part in the deadly riot after the FBI received a tip from someone who overheard him talking about the incident.

The tipster told the FBI that he could hear Warmus playing a video taken from inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. It is further alleged that Warmus proclaimed that he smoked marijuana while inside the building.

It is also alleged that Warmus was instructed to leave the building by a police officer, but he refused to follow his orders.

In a video released to the FBI, Warmus can be seen wearing a sweatshirt that states “CNN is fake news,” along with a pin stating “Trump 2020.” He was also brandishing a tree branch with a large flag affixed to it that said "(Expletive deleted) Antifa” in bold white letters.

According to the Department of Justice, Warmus can be seen entering the US Capitol Rotunda on the second floor of the building, and he was caught on camera taking photos and video during the insurrection.

Warmus was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions.

Warmus’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 24. 

