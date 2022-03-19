Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes
News

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
David Barranco
David Barranco Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.

NY Lottery said Barranco will continue receiving the payments each year of his life thereafter, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $2,500,000.

“Just give it a chance,” Barranco told NY Lottery. “You can get lucky.”

The winning ticket was purchased at YJ Elmhurst Grocery, which is located at 89-39 Elmhurst Ave. in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.