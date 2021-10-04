Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

NY Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Paul Gargiulo of Huntington
Paul Gargiulo of Huntington Photo Credit: New York State Lottery

Meet New York's newest million-dollar lottery winner.

He's Long Island resident Paul Gargiulo, who has just claimed his $1,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Kings Montauk C-Store located at 2 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Gargiulo, of Huntington, opted to receive his winnings as a single lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings, according to the NY State Lottery.

As of Monday morning, Oct. 4, there was one top prize remaining on the $1,000,000 Cashword ticket. 

Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021, the New York State Lottery said, adding that school districts throughout Suffolk County received $281,462,013 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.