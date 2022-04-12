NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested For Alleged Scheme To Funnel Fraudulent Donations

New York State's No. 2 political official has been arrested in connection with a campaign-funding scheme during a previous campaign to run for New York City comptroller, federal officials announced.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who has been in the role for less than a year, is facing charges that include bribery, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records following an investigation into probes from his former campaign.

Benjamin - a former state senator from Harlem - joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration in September following her ascension into the role following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual harassment allegations.

Officials said that Benjamin surrendered himself into custody at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 12, and is expected to appear in court later in the day to be processed.

Benjamin has been under investigation for months after a political donor was indicted on federal charges for alleged concealed contribution to Benjamin’s failed 2021 comptroller campaign.

It is alleged that the donor circumvented contribution limits to increase fundraising totals to increase matching funds available through the city’s public campaign financing laws.

Federal officials have accused real estate developer Gerald Migdol of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in illegally giving donations to Benjamin's campaign.

“Neither (Lt. Gov.) Benjamin nor his campaign are being accused of any wrongdoing and they are prepared to fully cooperate with authorities,” Benjamin's office said at the time of the former’s arrest.

“As soon as the campaign discovered that these contributions were improperly sourced, they donated them to the Campaign Finance Board, pursuant to the guidance obtained from the CFB.”

Last week, Benjamin acknowledged that he never told Hochul about subpoenas he was facing while he was being vetted for his current position, though he participated in a state police background check.

“State police did a thorough investigation, I participated in that,” Benjamin stated. “The state police gave a recommendation to the governor. That was process … And that’s typically the process for appointments. So I followed the process as it was supposed to be followed.”

Hochul previously threw her support in Benjamin’s corner, noting that she was aware of the investigation, which also includes other individuals.

“I have the utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said. “This is an independent investigation related to other people and he is cooperating. He is my running mate.”

US Attorney Damian Williams is expected to hold a press conference on the indictment at noon on Tuesday.

