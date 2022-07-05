NY Lifeguard Speaks Out After Being Attacked By Shark

A Long Island lifeguard bitten by a shark during a training exercise is grateful he survived the attack and is counting his blessings.

Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zachari Gallo, age 33, told CBS New York he felt a sharp, sharp pain around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3, during a training exercise with other lifeguards and reached down and felt a rubbery texture.

As soon as he felt the texture he knew it was a shark and hit the estimated 5-foot shark three times in an effort to escape. After the third hit, the shark turned around and its tail hit him in the chest, Gallo said.

After the attack, he swam back to the beach to warn others of the attack.

Gallo, who was bitten in the chest and hand, said he received some stitches and was treated and released from Southside Hospital.

A lifeguard for 10 years, Gallo is currently recovering at home with his wife and 4-month-old son who was wearing a baby shark outfit when he came home, he told CBS2 with a laugh.

The attack is believed to be the first at Smith Point Beach since its launch in the 1950s.

Gallo told CBS2 that the most important thing to remember is to respect the ocean and always swim near a lifeguard.

He said he plans to return to work as soon as he can, while officials said they will continue to monitor for any shark sightings.

Immediately after the attack, Smith Point Beach, along with Cupsogue Beach were shut down to swimmers, county officials said.

Both beaches in Suffolk County reopened for swimming at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, after lifeguards gave the all-clear after working for an hour scanning the area on paddleboards and using drones for signs of sharks, officials said.

