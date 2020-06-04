NY Holding Statewide Moment Of Silence For George Floyd

A statewide moment of silence will be held in New York to honor the memory of George Floyd.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there will be a statewide moment of silence held for Floyd at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. The moment of silence will coincide with the start of a memorial service in Minnesota, where he was killed by police 11 days ago.

“There will be silence and respect or Mr. Floyd’s murder and his family’s pain and grief,” he said, calling it a symbolic moment to say “say we understand what happened, we’re sorry, and we’re grieving with you.”

Cuomo reiterated that he “stands with protesters” demonstrating over Floyd’s death, doubling down on his call for racial reform.

“I share the outrage, not over just Mr. Floyd’s murder, but what it represents,” he said. “It’s one in a long string of criminal injustices and it’s a metaphor for systemic racism and injustices … we’ve seen this before.

“I stand with the protesters to the point that we need meaningful reform,” he added. “It’s hard to change the status quo, and hard to bring about meaningful change. And that only happens when you get people fully mobilized and inform and demand change.”

