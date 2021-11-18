NY High School Basketball Player Dies After Collapsing In Practice

Police are investigating the death of a teen basketball player who collapsed and died during practice on Long Island.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Copiague High School, located at 1100 Dixon Ave., said the Suffolk County Police.

The details of the death or the name of the 15-year-old student have not been released.

In a note to parents, Copiague School District Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Bannon expressed "our condolences to the family and friends of this student and pledge to provide the support and counseling necessary to help them through this difficult time."

Counselors, psychologists, and social workers have been temporarily reassigned to the high school to assist in the grieving process, Bannon wrote.

Homicide Squad detectives said the death of the student is believed to be non-criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

