Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Isaias New Power Outage Update: These Rockland, Orange County Communities Are Most Affected
News

NY Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA 'For Years Of Self-Dealing, Illegal Conduct'

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
National Rifle Association Photo Credit: National Rifle Association
New York Attorney General Letitia James Photo Credit: Contributed

Citing "brazen illegality," New York State has filed a lawsuit to dissolve one of the country's most powerful organizations, the National Rifle Association.

The announcement by New York Attorney General Letitia James follows an 18-month investigation that found evidence the non-profit gun-rights organization is "fraught with fraud and abuse," contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in just three years.

The move is a civil, not criminal action, so no charges were made to any individuals.

"We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission," said James.

The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership, James said.

"Our lawsuit charges the NRA as a whole and four senior leaders, including (Executive Vice President) Wayne LaPierre, with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws," James said.

"Today we send a message that no one is above the law, not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in the country," James said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.