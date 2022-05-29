NY Boy Threatens To Kill Classmate Who Wouldn't Let Him Cheat, Saying 'My Dad Has 28 Guns'

An 11-year-old boy from the Capital District is facing a felony charge after authorities said he threatened to kill a classmate who wouldn't give him answers in a science lab, according to a report from WNYT, NBC 13 in Albany.

The news outlet reported that the child, who is a resident of Voorheesville in Albany County, was charged with making a terroristic threat.

WNYT said authorities reported that the boy did not have a gun when he made the threat, but he told a classmate: "My dad has 28 guns at home, and I have access to them. You just wait and see what happens."

Authorities told the news outlet that the child's father is a gun owner, and he was upset about the incident and cooperated with investigators.

The boy is set to appear in family court, the news station reported.

Read the full report from WNYT here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.