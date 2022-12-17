Contact Us
Breaking News: White Christmas? New Storm Could Bring Potentially Significant Snowfall To Much Of Region
NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. 

KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The LLC received the prize as single, lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven that is located at 158 Woodbury Road in Hicksville.

