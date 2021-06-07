NY Amber Alert Issued For 9-Month-Old Abducted Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 9-month-old was abducted by her non-custodial father in New York City, according to police.

The New York City Police Department - 32nd Precinct activated the alert and is investigating the incident that occurred on 8th Ave., in Manhattan, at about 2:50 a.m. Monday, June 7.

The child, Mi Angel Gaines, has long, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 15 inches tall and weighs about 19 pounds. Mi Angel was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue onesie pajamas.

The suspect, Antonio Armstrong is approximately 22 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his neck of a microphone.

Armstrong was last seen traveling on 8th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department - 32nd Precinct at 212-690-6315 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.