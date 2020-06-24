Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NY AMBER Alert Issued After Abduction Of Teen

Info for the AMBER Alert. Photo Credit: NY AMBERT Alert

This story has been updated with photographs and new info.

The NYPD has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The child, Ahsan Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, is an unknown race male, approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. 

He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He hattoos on both arms and his chest, and multiple recents cuts on arms

The vehicle has been identified as a white Toyota Sienna with New York license plate number JJX5315.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

