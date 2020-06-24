NY AMBER Alert Canceled After Teen Abducted By His Brother Is Found Safe

Update:

An AMBER Alert has been canceled a 15-year-old who was abducted by his 28-year-old brother at knifepoint in Queens has been found safe.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, remains at large.

Original report:

The NYPD has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The child, Ahsan Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali, is an unknown race male, approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities. Ahsan and Mohsin are brothers.

He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. He has tattoos on both arms and his chest, and multiple recent cuts on arms

The vehicle has been identified as a white Toyota Sienna with New York license plate number JJX5315.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

