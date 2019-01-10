Number Of Rockland Measles Cases Climbs Again

The number of measles cases in Rockland County has climbed again with an increase of three in just one day.

Currently, there are 108 confirmed cases of measles in the county, as well as three suspected cases being investigated, according to the Rockland County Department of Health.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September where more than 2,600 people have reportedly been affected.

Since then the number had continued to grow weekly as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

Measles symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

