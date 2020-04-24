Number Of Rockland County COVID-19 Cases Climbs Past 10,000: Rundown By Municipalities

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Rockland County has jumped over the 10,000 mark with a total of 10,091 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

That number represents 263 new cases, according to the state Department of Health. There have been 453 deaths from the virus in the county.

There are currently 230 people hospitalized that are confirmed; and 143 that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

Spring Valley: 2,375;

Monsey: 1,369;

New City: 849;

Nanuet: 633;

Suffern: 546;

Haverstraw: 475;

Garnerville: 343;

Pomona: 323;

Stony Point: 303;

Nyack: 282;

Pearl River: 281;

West Haverstraw: 230;

Congers: 218;

Valley Cottage: 215;

West Nyack: 146;

Orangeburg: 118;

Tappan: 109;

Blauvelt: 95;

Thiells: 75;

Sparkill: 46;

Sloatsburg: 39;

Piermont: 38;

Tomkins Cove: 35;

Palisades: 28;

Hillburn: 24.

