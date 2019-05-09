Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Increases Again

As the number of measles cases raises again to 225 confirmed cases in Rockland County since the outbreak began last year, health officials are urging residents to receive a free vaccine.

A free MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday, May 17, for anyone six months and older at the Christ Episcopal Church, located at 65 Washington Ave., in Suffern.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on earth; 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus become infected. You can catch measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, up to two hours after that person is gone. You can catch measles from an infected person even before they have a measles rash.

"Due to Rockland's small geographic size, exposure to the highly contagious measles virus may occur anywhere in the county," said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert. "I can't stress enough the importance of being up-to-date with your measles vaccination. It's the best way to help protect yourself, your family, and the community, especially those who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions."

Since the outbreak began, the Health Department together with partners such as Refuah Health Center and private pediatricians and family doctors have administered over 20,000 doses of MMR vaccine.

Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.

The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.

The Health Department is actively working to contain the further spread of measles. If you are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes), please help protect the community - stay home, do not have visitors, and do not go out in public. If you have symptoms consistent with measles, contact your health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

Residents can get more information about measles by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

