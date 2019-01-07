Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Climbs Again

The measles outbreak that began in September in Rockland County continues as the number of cases has climbed again.

The Rockland County Department of Health reported 105 confirmed measles cases as of Tuesday, Jan. 8, as well as four suspected cases that are being monitored.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September where more than 2,600 people have reportedly been affected.

Since then the number had continued to grow weekly as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults were exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

In addition to Rockland, there are also currently seven confirmed cases in Orange County, 55 cases in Brooklyn, and 33 cases in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Measles symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

