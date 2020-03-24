Number Of COVID-19 Related Rockland Deaths Reaches Five, With 623 Cases

There have been two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County, bringing the total to five since the outbreak.

Health officials confirmed that 79-year-old and 66-year-old Rockland residents - both of whom were considered vulnerable and suffered by underlying health issues - died over the weekend. There are now nearly 625 people who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Tuesday, March 24, globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

It’s been just three weeks since the first novel coronavirus case was confirmed in the Hudson Valley in a 55-year-old attorney from New Rochelle.

Rockland County Health Director Dr. Patricia Schnabe Ruppert said: “It is crucial that everyone stay home to curb the spread of this disease. Confirmed case numbers of COVID-19 continue to grow in Rockland as more people get tested; we all must take the proper precautions to protect ourselves and those most at risk.

"Your choices now and throughout this outbreak will make the difference between life and death for members of our community."

According to the Department of Health, "It is natural to feel anxiety & stress at this time. It’s important to practice good self-care:

Limit the amount of time you watch news updates;

Practice good hygiene i.e. wash hands regularly with soap & water for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face;

Take time to relax and exercise;

Eat healthy foods and get an adequate amount of sleep.

