Number Of COVID-19 Related Orange County Deaths Reaches 19

Kathy Reakes
Orange County officials report that 19 residents have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In just a matter of days, the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has jumped to 19.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus made the announcement on Monday, March 30, during his daily update on the county's website.

In addition to the jump in the number of deaths, the county is also low on ICU beds with only 14 percent of the county's 199 total beds available for use, Neuhaus said.

"It's just staggering," Neuhaus said. " This information should wake up anyone who is not paying attention to social distancing."

In total, Orange County has 1,432 cases.

The first death reported in the county was 99-year-old Benjamin Klein who died just one month before his 100th birthday, reported Spectrum News .

A World War II hero, his family told Spectrum News that Klein was such a fun-loving man, they used to joke about renting him out for parties.

The main thing family stressed, is that they didn't want their father, grandfather, and friend to be remembered as a statistic, but as a "real person" with a life and family.

