North Rockland Daily Voice
'Now I Can Do Things I Enjoy': NY Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Michael Bhajan
Michael Bhajan Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man claimed a $3 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Michael Bhajan, a resident of the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, won the prize from the lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12.

He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,573,457 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

“Now I can do things I enjoy,” he told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at AMR Deli & Grocery, which is located at 17505 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, the lottery reported.

