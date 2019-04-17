North Rockland Teacher Sentenced In Student Abuse Case

A special education teacher in North Rockland has been sentenced to jail time after she was accused of abusing a student in 2017.

Yessenia Vasquez, 45, was sentenced this week in Stony Point Town Court to 15 days in jail after being arrested more than two years ago. Vasquez had faced multiple felony charges initially, but was acquitted of any misdemeanor charges earlier this year and convicted of harassment, which is a violation.

Vasquez, of Garnerville, had initially been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled child, four counts of harassment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and unlawful imprisonment following an investigation into allegations of abuse, Stony Point Police Lt. Keith Williams said at the time of her arrest.

The incidents reportedly took place between Feb. 1 and Nov. 28, 2016, Williams added.

At the time of her arrest, Vasquez had been employed by the North Rockland School District for more than two decades. She was placed on paid administrative leave shortly after her arrest, which came after an investigation was launched when the state Child Abuse Hotline received a report of Vasquez physically and mentally abusing children in the classroom.

Over the past two years, the felony charges were dismissed, and the misdemeanor charges were dropped in March. She will serve her jail time intermittently on dates that have been prearranged by the court.

