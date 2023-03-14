Nor'easter: Thousands Left Without Power In Hudson Valley As Storm Hits

A powerful Nor'easter bringing snow, wind, and rain has arrived in the Hudson Valley, leaving thousands of people in the dark as they wait for crews to repair downed power lines.

The storm first arrived in the region on Monday evening, March 13, and has continued into Tuesday, March 14, bringing rain that then turned into steady snowfall in more northern and inland areas.

Along with several inches of snow and rain, the Nor'easter is also battering the Hudson Valley with wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour, downing trees and power lines and leaving thousands of residents without electricity.

As of late Tuesday morning, Dutchess County had been affected the most by outages, with Central Hudson reporting over 11,000 customers without power and NYSEG reporting 2,400 affected customers.

Residents of Putnam County were also left with no lights, as NYSEG reported over 1,800 customers were without electricity, and Central Hudson reported just under 300 outages.

Orange County residents fared a bit better, with Orange and Rockland Utilities reporting 265 outages and Central Hudson reporting 525 in total. Rockland County residents were the least affected by outages, with Orange Rockland Utilities only reporting 3 customers without electricity.

Those with their lights still on should still prepare for the worst though, as the storm is expected to linger in the region until Wednesday morning, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

