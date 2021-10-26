Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared For These Hudson Valley Counties

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in parts of the Hudson Valley as several inches of rain and whipping winds are expected to impact the area.

Hochul issued the declaration late on Monday, Oct. 25, and it is expected to last through early on Wednesday, Oct. 27 as rainfall topping four or more inches are likely incoming, with some areas seeing more than an inch of rain per hour, creating potential flash flooding concerns.

In the Hudson Valley, a state of emergency has been issued for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Outside of the region, the declaration covers the Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, New York, Otsego, Queens, Richmond, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, and Tioga counties.

Hochul said that in advance of the storm, the New York State Department of Transportation enlisted additional assistance, including:

1,408 large dump trucks;

300 large loaders;

77 tracked and wheeled excavator;

72 chippers;

20 graders;

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets;

14 tree crew bucket trucks.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall," Hochul said.

"I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning."

