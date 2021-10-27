Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Potentially Dangerous Leak Causes Closure Of School In Hudson Valley
News

Nor'easter: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Power Outage Update

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Nor'easter brought trees and power lines down in the Hudson Valley.
The Nor'easter brought trees and power lines down in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland Utilities

Hundreds in the Hudson Valley are still without power as the first Nor’easter of the season brought inches of rain and whipping winds to the region.

There was heavy rain on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in parts of the region, with wind gusts approaching 60 mph, downing trees, and power lines, causing outages in some communities.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, Con Edison was still reporting 14 active outages in Westchester, impacting 626 of its 360,045 customers.

The bulk of the outages were in Yonkers (330), Peekskill (211), Yorktown (28), Hastings-on-Hudson (26), and Cortlandt (24). Other outages were reported in Pelham, Ossining, and North Castle.

In the Hudson Valley, NYSEG also reported that 2,067 of its Putnam County 38,812 customers were in the dark, including outages in Southeast (1,787), Putnam Valley (162), and Patterson (118).  

Orange & Rockland Utilities were reporting 24 current outages, affecting 191 of their Hudson Valley customers, with 146 in Rockland, 39 in Orange County, and six in Sullivan County.

Complete restoration is expected by 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A total of 3,971 Central Hudson customers were without power as the company worked to repair nearly 150 active outages across the area.

Putnam County was hit the hardest, with 1,235 customers affected by the storm on Wednesday morning. Central Hudson was also reporting 1,235 outages in Dutchess, 688 in Ulster County, 235 in Sullivan County, and 15 in Orange County.

"Our crews are out restoring outages on this blustery morning," the company posted on social media. "Strong wind gusts are predicted for most of the day. If you see a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away and remember that lines may be entangled and hidden in fallen trees and limbs." 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.