No Parking Starts During HBO Filming Of 'The White House Plumbers' In Area

Residents in one area community will have a chance to catch a glimpse of two big Hollywood stars as HBO returns to film one of its series, but they will also be banned from parking.

Parking is banned in the Dutchess County village of Millbrook along Franklin Avenue between Church and Front Streets beginning at 10 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and running through 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 for the filming of the series "The White Hosue Plumbers," village officials said.

The no parking area. Village of Millbrook

The limited series starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux is set in the early 1970s and tells the story of former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Harrelson plays CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Theroux will portray G. Gordon Liddy.

Vehicles parking in the area will be towed and ticketed, village officials said.

