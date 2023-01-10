Contact Us
New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A woman from New York City won a $5 million lottery prize.
Patricia Kontrafouris, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6.

The lottery said Kontrafouris received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,061,000 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at KKISB, which is located at 100-06 4th Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery said.

