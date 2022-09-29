New York Woman Claims $1M Scratch-Off Prize

A New York woman won a $1 million lottery prize.

Hina Iqbal, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's "1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Liu’s Deli, which is located at 2061 Bath Ave. in Brooklyn.

