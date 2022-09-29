Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY Labor Dept. On Track To Pay Over $110M In Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims In 2022
News

New York Woman Claims $1M Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Hina Iqbal
Hina Iqbal Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York woman won a $1 million lottery prize.

Hina Iqbal, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's "1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Liu’s Deli, which is located at 2061 Bath Ave. in Brooklyn. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.