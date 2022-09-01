New York Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

A New York woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Harley Daguillo, of Berne in Albany County, won the top prize from the New York Lottery’s Holiday Magic scratch-off ticket, the NY Lottery reported.

She received her prize as a single lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, located in Albany County at 2475 Delaware Turnpike, in Voorheesville, NY Lottery said.

