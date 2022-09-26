Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ian Becomes Hurricane: Latest Projected Timing, Track Along East Coast
News

New York Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew McClure
Andrew McClure Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize.

Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $5 million.

McClure chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,474,460 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

The winning ticket was purchased at Savemore Beverage, which is located at 1512 Route 9 in Clifton Park.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.