New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize.

Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Kieffer’s Cigar Store, which is located at 409 Tulip St. in Liverpool.

