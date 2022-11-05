New York Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Shiwpersaud Singh
Shiwpersaud Singh Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

Shiwpersaud Singh, a resident of the Queens neighborhood of Hollis, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing held on Monday, Aug. 8, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers in the drawing were 12 27 34 55 67 Powerball 09.

Singh received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The lottery ticket was purchased at ABD Discount Liquors & Wine, which is located at 185-02 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica, NY Lottery said.

