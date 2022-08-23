New York Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.

David Drumgold, of Manhattan, claimed his Powerball second prize for matching the first five numbers in the March 30 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

The winning numbers drawn were: 03 07 21 31 37 Powerball 11, NY Lottery said.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $610,410 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Smoke Gift & Convenience located at 342 Canal St. in Manhattan, NY Lottery reported.

