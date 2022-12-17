New York Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize.

Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

NY Lottery said the second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Figueroa received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 11 12 37 40 48 Cash Ball 02, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Oscar Deli Grocery, which is located at 750 East 149th St. in the Bronx, NY Lottery reported.

