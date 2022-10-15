New York Man Wins '$1,000 A Week for Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Gregory Alphonso, of Brooklyn, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the CASH4LIFE drawing on Tuesday, July 19, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Alphonso chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The lottery said the winning numbers for the drawing that evening were: 4 30 44 52 55 and Cash Ball 4.

The lottery ticket was purchased at the Josming 99 Cent Store, which is located at 967 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery reported.

