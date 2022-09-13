New York Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A Capital District man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Albany County resident Robert Lawlor, of Latham, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, the lottery announced Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Lawlor received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, which is located at 29 Wade Road Extension in Latham, the lottery said.

