News

New York Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Aaron Isacov
Aaron Isacov Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.

Aaron Isacov, a resident of the Queens neighborhood of Kew Gardens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, according to an announcement from NY Lottery on Tuesday, June 28.

He received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at the MixMax .99 Plus, which is located at 118 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens, NY lottery said.

