Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Auto Dealer In Rockland
News

New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A New York man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.
A New York man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A New York man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Carl Ribbeck Jr. won the prize in the New York Lottery's 25X The Cash scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Thursday, March 24.

Ribbeck is from Batavia in Genesee County, located about 35 miles from Rochester. 

Ribbeck received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $579,390 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Harry’s Niagara, which is located at 563 East Main St. in Batavia, NY Lottery said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.