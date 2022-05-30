New York LLC Claims $5 Million Lottery Prize

An LLC has claimed a $5 million New York Lottery prize.

AOG For Change, an LLC based in the Albany County hamlet of Delmar, claimed a top prize in the lottery's Set for Life scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24.

The group opted to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $2,680,079 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the Hannaford that is located at 579 Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.