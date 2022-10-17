New York LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

Contact Us
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.

Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million, NY Lottery said.

The LLC received a lump-sum payment of $4,557,000 after required withholdings, the lottery reported. 

NY Lottery said the winning numbers for the drawing were 03 23 30 55 58 Cash Ball 01.

The ticket was purchased at Mega Dream Corp, which is located at 7503 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights, the lottery said.

