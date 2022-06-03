New York LLC Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a $10 million lottery prize.

Brooklyn-based LLC Tuckerhowerton won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, June 2.

The company received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,114,124 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Novato’s Grocery, which is located at 228 Lewis Ave. in Brooklyn, the lottery said.

