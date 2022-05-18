New York Corrections Officer Suspended After ‘Vile’ Facebook Post On Buffalo Shooting

A New York corrections officer could lose his job over a “vile” Facebook post about the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement Tuesday, May 17, saying it had been made aware of a “despicable” social media post by an employee of the department.

“The comments made by this correction officer are in violation of multiple Department rules and will not be tolerated,” reads the statement.

“This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department.”

The statement did not name the employee, but News4 in Buffalo has identified him as Gregory C. Foster II, who has spent nearly 25 years working at the Attica Correctional Facility.

Several Facebook users posted screen grabs of the purported post, which Daily Voice has chosen not to share. It shows a meme mocking the shooting victims with the caption: "Too soon? This should weed out some Facebook friends."

Because of that post, the employee was suspended without pay and the department will seek his termination, officials said.

The Department of Corrections said it had engaged a Civil Rights Task Force and could seek criminal prosecution.

They’ve also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting.

Ten people were killed in the attack Saturday, May 14, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Tops Market in Buffalo.

Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black. Investigators said the gunman was motivated by racial hatred toward the Black community.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.