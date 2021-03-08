New York AG Names Lead Attorneys In Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has named two heavy hitters to lead the investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James announced late Monday afternoon, March 8 that Joon Kim, a former acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will be the two tasked with leading the independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations that have been levied against the governor in recent weeks.

They will be joined in the investigation by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

James said that the team will be tasked with “conducting a thorough and independent investigation of, and the circumstances surrounding, allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo, including his administration's handling of such matters,” after multiple women came forward saying that he had harassed them.

“This work will be comprised of — but not limited to — issuing subpoenas and related compliance; examination of relevant documents and records; interviews, including formal depositions; and analysis of data and information pertinent to the investigation,” James said.

Kim was the acting U.S. Attorney for SDNY from March 2017 through January 2018, where he oversaw more than 200 assistant U.S. attorneys. Clark, who is a partner at Vladeck, Raskin & Clark has focused on employment law issues on behalf of employees at the trial and appellate levels for the past three decades.

According to James, the team will report directly to her office weekly during the investigation, and at its conclusion, they will produce a written report which will include its findings that will be made public.

“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” James said. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law.

“There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

