North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

New Year's Eve Disappearance: Man Goes Missing In Hudson Valley

Daily Voice
John Griffin
John Griffin Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 37-year-old man has gone missing in the Hudson Valley on New Year's Eve and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

At the request of the Poughkeepsie City Police Department, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of John Griffin from Poughkeepsie.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Grffin is a missing vulnerable adult who is developmentally disabled and may be in need of medical attention, according to authorities.

He was last seen on Conklin Street in the city of Poughkeepsie at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31. John was on foot wearing a blue and grey jacket with a hood, grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call the Poughkeepsie City Police Department at (845) 451-4000 or 911.

