New Update: Two Arrested At House Party Connected To Vandalism Spree Involving Greenwich Teens

Two teens were arrested after about a dozen minors, most of whom were from Greenwich, were found during a house party on Martha's Vineyard police believe was connected to a vandalism spree, according to the Vineyard Gazette.

Two teen males, 18-year-old Gavin Scott III of Greenwich and a 17-year-old whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, were arrested and charged with damaging or defacing property, a felony, after smashed Christmas light bulbs, beer bottles and cans were found on front lawns Friday morning, Dec. 21 near the home at 86 North Water St. in Edgartown, police said.

The 16-year-old daughter of the homeowner was also present and there were no adults present when officers arrived, police said.

Police chief Bruce McNamee said more charges could be forthcoming and took to Facebook asking homeowners with security cameras to review footage from about 4 a.m. "and look for two young white males to aid in the investigation."

Most of the teens planned to leave the island on a chartered jet on Friday, the report said.

The names of the two already charged were not released.

Click here to read the Vineyard Gazette report.

